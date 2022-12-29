Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Up 518.2% in December

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 518.2% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Locafy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCFY opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Locafy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy accounts for about 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

