Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) shares rose 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Lonking Trading Up 18.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

