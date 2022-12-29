Loom Network Price Tops $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $51.05 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

