LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $12.18. LSI Industries shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 134,492 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.15.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.89 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 73,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 39,396 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,021,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.