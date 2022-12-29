Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0054

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $106.58 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

