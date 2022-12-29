Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,955,700 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the November 30th total of 929,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 56,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,308. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.
About Lynas Rare Earths
