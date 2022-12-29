Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,955,700 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the November 30th total of 929,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 56,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,308. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

