Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Down 3.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 130.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 70.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

