MagnetGold Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $11,995.09 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

