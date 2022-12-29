MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 180.2% in December

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 180.2% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MEGI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 5,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
