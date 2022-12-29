MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 180.2% in December

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 180.2% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MEGI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 5,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 162,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 203,043 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

