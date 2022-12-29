Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.75

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
