Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Maple Gold Mines Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MGMLF traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,473. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.13.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
