Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGMLF traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,473. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.13.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

