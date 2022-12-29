Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 2,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,304.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.68 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,258.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,234.15.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.