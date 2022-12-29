Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MA opened at $341.95 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.04. The firm has a market cap of $328.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

