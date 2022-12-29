Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMX shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

