MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading 2.4% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.19). 3,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 56,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £438.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 512.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 481.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

