McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.0% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.