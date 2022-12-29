McDonald Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 247,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,348,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.38. 4,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,773. The company has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

