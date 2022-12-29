McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 296 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.53. 6,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,598. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

