McDonald Partners LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average of $233.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.