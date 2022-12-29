McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.20

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 9175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.34.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

