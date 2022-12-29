Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2,652.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 167,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,906,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,190,000 after acquiring an additional 890,403 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 381,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,302. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

