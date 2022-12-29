Medigus (MDGS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Medigus to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medigus and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Medigus alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $10.12 million $6.79 million N/A Medigus Competitors $1.07 billion $78.55 million 10.25

Medigus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Medigus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Medigus Competitors -1,362.03% -143.39% -26.48%

Dividends

This table compares Medigus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Medigus pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medigus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A Medigus Competitors 854 3358 7557 170 2.59

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Medigus’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medigus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Medigus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.