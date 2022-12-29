Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 87.3% in December

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.9 %
MTR traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 42,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1818 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.