Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 87.3% in December

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.9 %

MTR traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 42,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1818 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

