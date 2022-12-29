Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $39,822.48 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48.

Shares of META traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,301,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,651,164. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $347.23. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.24). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $402,287,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,260.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,563,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,650 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

