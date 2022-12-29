Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.48 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $471,746.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.72 or 0.01496369 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008181 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00017408 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032400 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.01721625 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.