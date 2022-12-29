Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.36 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $501,058.92 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

