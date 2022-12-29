Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $29.86 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $29.86 million and $378,164.50 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00010692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,598,405 coins and its circulating supply is 16,792,652 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

