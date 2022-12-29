Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,430.18 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,385.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,273.05.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

