MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MGM China Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:MCHVY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. MGM China has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

