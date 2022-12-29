Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 915 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $18,146.70.
- On Monday, October 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08.
Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 1,187,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.29. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.
A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
