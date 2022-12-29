Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 915 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $18,146.70.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 1,187,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.29. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Natera by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.