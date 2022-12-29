Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.13. 12,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,770. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $89.06.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

