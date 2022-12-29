Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 1,206 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,123,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

