Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.4 %

LVS traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,673. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

