Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in December

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
MALRY remained flat at $53.50 during trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64.
About Mineral Resources
