Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in December

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MALRY remained flat at $53.50 during trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

