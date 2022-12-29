Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $18.08

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $18.66. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1,327 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.78% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $78,543,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,788,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.