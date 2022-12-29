Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,756. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

