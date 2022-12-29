Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,756. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.