Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

