Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as low as $12.68. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 412,086 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

