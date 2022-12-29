Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 226 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $204.56 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

