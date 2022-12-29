Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $94,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 29.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HCA opened at $236.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

