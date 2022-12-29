Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $18.23 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,661 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

