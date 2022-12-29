Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $207.91 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137,289 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up approximately 4.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 2.13% of Credicorp worth $207,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Credicorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $134.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile



Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

