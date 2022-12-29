Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.51% of Patria Investments worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAX opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $729.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Patria Investments had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 165.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

