Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $49.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.05% of Sanofi worth $49,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 687.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 214,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

