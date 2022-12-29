Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,046,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,277,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 1.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.08% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 80.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,917,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after buying an additional 1,750,949 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after buying an additional 1,604,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,416.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,061,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 991,801 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBR stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

