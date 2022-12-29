MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Raised by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $454.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.78. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $619.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.40.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

