MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 288.2% in December

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 288.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.5 %

MTUAY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.83. 4,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,621. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $121.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €250.00 ($265.96) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($255.32) to €275.00 ($292.55) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($246.81) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.75.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

