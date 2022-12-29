My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0486 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $785,180.33 and $817,744.33 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.43 or 0.01495973 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007930 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00017992 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00032980 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000449 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.83 or 0.01721217 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

