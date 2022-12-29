Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Up 445.0% in December

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 445.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Mynaric Stock Up 25.8 %

NASDAQ MYNA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mynaric

MYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mynaric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.