Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.22

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

